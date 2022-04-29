VIRAL PHOTO: Steph Curry And Nikola Jokic
The Golden State Warriors knocked off the Denver Nuggets 102-98 in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series at Chase Center on Wednesday evening.
The win for the Warriors sends them to the second-round of the playoffs, while the Nuggets will head home for the 2022 offseason.
A photo from the game that captures a still shot of MVP's Steph Curry and Nikola Jokic is going viral on social media.
Curry finished the game with 30 points, five rebounds and five assists .
Meanwhile, Jokic finished with 30 points, 19 rebounds and eight assists.
Jokic was the MVP in 2021, and he is also a finalist to win the award this year.
Unfortunately, the Nuggets did not have Jamal Murray or Michael Porter Jr. play in the series.
Therefore, two of their three best players were unavailable, while they were also facing off with a resurgent Warriors team.
They were swept in the playoffs by Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns last year.
As for the Warriors, they are back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 season.
Prior to the drought they had made the NBA Finals for five seasons in row, and won three titles in that span.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
- CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 5: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 5 to get the series back in their favor (3-2). After the game, superstar point guard Chris Paul met with the media. Game 6 will be played in New Orleans on Thursday evening. CLICK HERE.