VIRAL PHOTO: Steph Curry And Nikola Jokic

A photo from Game 5 between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets is going viral on social media. The shot captures Nikola Jokic, Steph Curry and Aaron Gordon.

The Golden State Warriors knocked off the Denver Nuggets 102-98 in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series at Chase Center on Wednesday evening.

The win for the Warriors sends them to the second-round of the playoffs, while the Nuggets will head home for the 2022 offseason.

A photo from the game that captures a still shot of MVP's Steph Curry and Nikola Jokic is going viral on social media.

Curry finished the game with 30 points, five rebounds and five assists .

Meanwhile, Jokic finished with 30 points, 19 rebounds and eight assists.

Jokic was the MVP in 2021, and he is also a finalist to win the award this year.

Unfortunately, the Nuggets did not have Jamal Murray or Michael Porter Jr. play in the series.

Therefore, two of their three best players were unavailable, while they were also facing off with a resurgent Warriors team.

They were swept in the playoffs by Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns last year.

As for the Warriors, they are back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Prior to the drought they had made the NBA Finals for five seasons in row, and won three titles in that span.

