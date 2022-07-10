Viral Video Of Nikola Jokic In Serbia

Skip to main content
A video of Denver Nuggets MVP Nikola Jokic in Serbia is going viral on Twitter. The Nuggets had a solid season, but they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Golden State Warriors.

A video of Denver Nuggets MVP Nikola Jokic in his home country of Serbia is going viral on Twitter. 

The video was originally posted by by Instagram user negujmorsbski, and the video was shared on Twitter by Bleacher Report. 

Jokic and the Nuggets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs, but they had also dealt with several injuries to key players on their team.  

The versatile big-man also won his second straight MVP Award, so he has established himself as one of the all-time great players in NBA history.  

Last year, he averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.  

