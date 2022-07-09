Viral Video Of Devin Booker Is Hilarious

Viral Video Of Devin Booker In A Bath Tub In A Club
A video of Devin Booker in a club is going viral on Twitter. The Phoenix Suns lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.
A video of Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker is making it's way around social media of him in a bath tub in a club.
The hilarious video was posted to Twitter by Pickswise, and was originally posted by Druski2Funny.
Booker and the Suns lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks after finishing the regular season as the best team in the NBA.
In 2021, they made it all the way to the NBA Finals, but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.
The former Kentucky was star was an All-Star in each of the last two seasons.
He also just signed an extension with the Suns.
