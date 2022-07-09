Viral Video Of Devin Booker Is Hilarious

Skip to main content
Viral Video Of Devin Booker In A Bath Tub In A Club

A video of Devin Booker in a club is going viral on Twitter. The Phoenix Suns lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.

A video of Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker is making it's way around social media of him in a bath tub in a club. 

The hilarious video was posted to Twitter by Pickswise, and was originally posted by Druski2Funny.

Booker and the Suns lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks after finishing the regular season as the best team in the NBA. 

In 2021, they made it all the way to the NBA Finals, but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. 

The former Kentucky was star was an All-Star in each of the last two seasons. 

He also just signed an extension with the Suns.

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

