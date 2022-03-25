WATCH: Viral Video Of Devin Booker's Words With A Fan

Skip to main content
A video went viral of Devin Booker saying something to a fan during the Phoenix Suns win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-116 on Wednesday evening, and Booker went off for 28 points and seven assists.   

However, the most viral highlight of the game was Booker's interaction with a fan sitting on the floor during the game.   

The clip, which has over two million views, can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of @SkolBros.   

The Suns currently have the best record in the NBA at 60-14 in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season. 

They are the first seed in the Western Conference, and have a 9.0 games lead over the Memphis Grizzlies, who are the second place team. 

Last season, they made the NBA Finals, but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. 

