WATCH: Viral Video Of Devin Booker's Words With A Fan
Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-116 on Wednesday evening, and Booker went off for 28 points and seven assists.
However, the most viral highlight of the game was Booker's interaction with a fan sitting on the floor during the game.
The clip, which has over two million views, can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of @SkolBros.
The Suns currently have the best record in the NBA at 60-14 in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season.
They are the first seed in the Western Conference, and have a 9.0 games lead over the Memphis Grizzlies, who are the second place team.
Last season, they made the NBA Finals, but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.