Kyle Lowry's Viral Quote After Game 7

Kyle Lowry met with the media after the Miami Heat lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics are now playing the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The Miami Heat lost Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics by a score of 100-96 on Sunday night in Florida, so now their season has come to an end.

After the game, veteran point guard Kyle Lowry met with the media, and the six-time NBA All-Star had a bold quote.

"It was a waste of a year," Lowry said. "I only play to win championships."

The Heat were the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers in the first two rounds.

As for the Celtics, they will now play Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals for the title.

Game 1 of the series will be on Thursday evening at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Related stories on NBA basketball