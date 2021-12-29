Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    Aaron Gordon's Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game
    Aaron Gordon has been ruled out for the game between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors.
    The Denver Nuggets will be without one of their best players when they take on the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco at Chase Center on Tuesday evening. 

    Aaron Gordon has been ruled out for the game due to a hamstring injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Nuggets come into the game with a 16-16 record, and while .500 is not a bad record, they were expected to be a contender. 

    However, they have had many key players in and out of the lineup all season long, and some long term injuries to some of their stars.   

    Therefore, their record is no reflective of how good they actually are.

    As for the Warriors, they have best record in the NBA at 27-6.

