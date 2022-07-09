Huge News About James Wiseman

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, James Wiseman will play in NBA Summer League on Sunday.

The Golden State Warriors will be playing the San Antonio Spurs at 5:30 Eastern Time.

Slater: "James Wiseman will make his summer league debut for the Warriors tomorrow night, I’m told. Cleared practice well today. The final step in his return. Warriors face the Spurs."

Wiseman got injured at the end of the 2020-21 season, and did not play in a game at all for the Warriors during the 2021-22 season.

The Warriors won the NBA Championship against the Boston Celtics last month.

This was their fourth time winning the title in the last eight seasons.

