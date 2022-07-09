Skip to main content
VIRAL: Huge News About James Wiseman

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, James Wiseman will play in the NBA Summer League for the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, James Wiseman will play in NBA Summer League on Sunday.   

The Golden State Warriors will be playing the San Antonio Spurs at 5:30 Eastern Time. 

Slater: "James Wiseman will make his summer league debut for the Warriors tomorrow night, I’m told. Cleared practice well today. The final step in his return. Warriors face the Spurs." 

Wiseman got injured at the end of the 2020-21 season, and did not play in a game at all for the Warriors during the 2021-22 season.   

The Warriors won the NBA Championship against the Boston Celtics last month. 

This was their fourth time winning the title in the last eight seasons. 

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

