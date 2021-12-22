The Chicago Bulls Are Reportedly Signing A Former Bucks Star

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, the Chicago Bulls are planning to sign Ersan Iİlyasova to a 10-day contract, and the report from Wojnarowski can be seen embedded below.

Wojnarowski's tweet said: "The Chicago Bulls are planning to sign veteran forward Ersan Ilyasova on a 10-day hardship exemption, pending a physical and protocols, sources tell @ramonashelburne and me."

Ilyasova has played 13 seasons in the NBA and played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder.

He has career averages of 10.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

In total, he has played part of nine different season with the Bucks, and in 2013 he averaged 13.2 points per game on 44.4% shooting from the three-point range.

