Big News About The Status of Deandre Ayton Before The Suns Play The Grizzlies

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns has entered health and safety protocols.

The tweet from Wojnarowski can be seen embedded below.

Wojnarowski's tweet said: "Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has entered Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN."

The Suns are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday evening, and come into the game with the second best record in the NBA.

At 26-6 they are the second seed in the Western Conference behind the Golden State Warriors by just a half-game.

Wojnarowski noted that Ayton is now the third player on the Suns in health and safety protocols (so is their head coach Monty Williams), and his tweet can be seen embedded below.

As for the Grizzlies, they come into the game with a 20-14 record.

