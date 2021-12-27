Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    Big News About The Status of Deandre Ayton Before The Suns Play The Grizzlies
    Publish date:

    Big News About The Status of Deandre Ayton Before The Suns Play The Grizzlies

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Deandre Ayton has entered health and safety protocols. The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.
    Author:

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Deandre Ayton has entered health and safety protocols. The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns has entered health and safety protocols. 

    The tweet from Wojnarowski can be seen embedded below. 

    Wojnarowski's tweet said: "Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has entered Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN."  

    The Suns are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday evening, and come into the game with the second best record in the NBA. 

    At 26-6 they are the second seed in the Western Conference behind the Golden State Warriors by just a half-game. 

    Wojnarowski noted that Ayton is now the third player on the Suns in health and safety protocols (so is their head coach Monty Williams), and his tweet can be seen embedded below. 

    As for the Grizzlies, they come into the game with a 20-14 record. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17237984_168388303_lowres
    News

    Big News About The Status of Deandre Ayton Before The Suns Play The Grizzlies

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15584265_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Brooklyn Nets Injury Report For Monday Night

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_17178912_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted After The Brooklyn Nets Won On Christmas

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_17151523_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Watch Klay Thompson Practice Before The Warriors Played The Suns

    10 minutes ago
    USATSI_17408665_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steph Curry Did Something He's Never Done In His Career

    11 minutes ago
    USATSI_17122163_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted About Antonio Brown

    11 minutes ago
    USATSI_9245825_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Minnesota Timberwolves Announced The Signing Of A Former Milwaukee Bucks Star

    13 minutes ago
    USATSI_17308270_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted About Draymond Green

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17410854_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Photos James Harden Tweeted After The Nets Won On Christmas

    3 hours ago