The Milwaukee Bucks Are Reportedly Signing A New Player
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Jevon Carter is planning to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks. The former West Virginia star has also played for the Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Jevon Carter, who was just waived by the Brooklyn Nets. is planning to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks.
The tweets from Wojnarowski can be seen embedded below.
Carter began his career as a second-round pick by the Memphis Grizzles, and has also played for the Phoenix Suns in addition to the Nets.
This season the former West Virginia star is averaging 3.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game in 46 games for the Nets.
The Bucks won the NBA Title last season, and are once again one of the best teams in the NBA this season.
They are 36-24 in the 60 games that they have played, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
