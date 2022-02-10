Skip to main content
Dennis Schröder Has Been Reportedly Traded To This Team

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets have agreed to a deal that sends point guard Dennis Schröder to Houston. Schröder has also played for the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers.

The details of the trade can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below. 

According to Wojnarowski, Houston gets Schröder, Bruno Fernando and Enes Freedom in exchange for Daniel Theis. 

Freedom will then be waived by Houston, according to Wojnarowski. 

The Rockets are currently in a rebuilding mode, and are the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 15-39 record in 54 games.

They had been a contender for years, but traded 2018 MVP James Harden last season. 

As for the Celtics, they are currently the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-25 record in the 56 games. 

