Bol Bol Has Been Reportedly Traded To This Team

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic have agreed to a trade.

The details of the deal can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.

According to Wojnarowski, the Magic will get PJ Dozier, Bol Bol, a second-round pick and cash, in exchange for a second-round pick.

Wojnarowski wrote: "The Celtics are trading PJ Dozier and Bol Bol, a future second and cash to the Magic for a future second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Dozier and Bol are both out for the season. Cost-savings for Boston."

Bol Bol is an intriguing player, who had a lot of hype coming out of high school, but injury concerns scared teams off on draft night in 2019 when he fell to the 44th overall pick.

The Magic are currently the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-43 record, while the Celtics are seventh seed at 31-25.

