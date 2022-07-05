Brooklyn Nets Sign Edmond Sumner

Skip to main content
BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Sign 26-Year-Old Guard

BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Sign 26-Year-Old Guard

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Brooklyn Nets have signed Edmond Sumner

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Brooklyn Nets have signed Edmond Sumner

On Tuesday morning, the Brooklyn Nets have been busy according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

First, Wojnarowski reported that they had signed T.J. Warren, and now he is reporting that they have come to terms with Edmond Sumner.  

Wojnarowski: "Free agent Edmond Sumner has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN. Sumner is fully recovered from a torn left Achilles that cost him the entire 2021-2022 season. He had been coming off his best NBA season with the Pacers prior to the injury, and now he'll join the Nets' backcourt rotation."

Ironically, neither player played in a game this season due to injury, and both played on the Indiana Pacers together the last time they were healthy. 

Sumner is 26-years-old, and had actually been traded to the Nets last season (when he was injured, so he was waived).  

He has career averages of 5.7 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, and was the 52nd overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. 

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

