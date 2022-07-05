Brooklyn Nets Sign Edmond Sumner

On Tuesday morning, the Brooklyn Nets have been busy according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

First, Wojnarowski reported that they had signed T.J. Warren, and now he is reporting that they have come to terms with Edmond Sumner.

Wojnarowski: "Free agent Edmond Sumner has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN. Sumner is fully recovered from a torn left Achilles that cost him the entire 2021-2022 season. He had been coming off his best NBA season with the Pacers prior to the injury, and now he'll join the Nets' backcourt rotation."

Ironically, neither player played in a game this season due to injury, and both played on the Indiana Pacers together the last time they were healthy.

Sumner is 26-years-old, and had actually been traded to the Nets last season (when he was injured, so he was waived).

He has career averages of 5.7 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, and was the 52nd overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

