Here's Who The Cavs Reportedly Traded To Get Rajon Rondo
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cleveland Cavaliers are trading Denzel Valentine to the Los Angeles Lakers to acquire former All-Star point guard Rajon Rondo.
The tweet from Wojnarowski can be seen embedded below.
The tweet from Wojnarowski said: "ESPN Sources: The Cavaliers have agreed to trade Denzel Valentine to the Lakers to acquire Rajon Rondo. The Lakers are expected to waive Valentine’s partially-guaranteed deal and create an open roster spot."
According to Wojnarowski, Valentine has a partially-guaranteed deal, and the Lakers are expected to waive him to create an open roster spot.
The Cavs are 20-15 in 35 games this season, and are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Recently, their starting point guard Ricky Rubio went down with a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.
Rondo gives them someone who has won two championships and made four All-Star games to run their offense, and help them make the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season.
