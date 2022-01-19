The Nuggets, Spurs And Celtics Have Reportedly Made A Trade

Skip to main content
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics have agreed to a three-team trade.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets have made a three-team trade. 

The story on ESPN from Wojnarowski can be read here, and details of the trade can be seen in his tweets embedded below. 

The summary of the trade: 

  • The Nuggets acquired Bryn Forbes
  • The Celtics acquired Bol Bol and PJ Dozier 
  • The Spurs acquired Jauncho Hernangómez and a second-round pick 

This season, the Celtics have underperformed and are 23-22 in 45 games, and the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.  

Meanwhile, the Spurs are in a complete rebuilding mode, and are currently 16-28 in 44 games, and the 12th seed in the Western Conference.   

As for the Nuggets, they are 22-20 in 42 games, and the sixth seed in the west. 

They have also underperformed due to injuries.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

