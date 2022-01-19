The Nuggets, Spurs And Celtics Have Reportedly Made A Trade

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets have made a three-team trade.

The story on ESPN from Wojnarowski can be read here, and details of the trade can be seen in his tweets embedded below.

The summary of the trade:

The Nuggets acquired Bryn Forbes

The Celtics acquired Bol Bol and PJ Dozier

The Spurs acquired Jauncho Hernangómez and a second-round pick

This season, the Celtics have underperformed and are 23-22 in 45 games, and the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are in a complete rebuilding mode, and are currently 16-28 in 44 games, and the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Nuggets, they are 22-20 in 42 games, and the sixth seed in the west.

They have also underperformed due to injuries.

