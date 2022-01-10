A Trade Has Reportedly Been Made Between The Pistons And Nuggets

Skip to main content
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Detroit Pistons are making a trade with the Denver Nuggets to acquire Bol Bol.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets are finalizing a deal to send Bol Bol from Denver to Detroit.  

According to Wojnarowski, the Pistons will send the Nuggets Rodney McGruder and a 2022 second-round pick.   

The Nuggets will send the Pistons Bol Bol. 

Bol Bol is 22-years-old and played his college basketball at the University of Oregon, and was the 44th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.  

 In 53 games he has career averages of 2.7 points and 1.2 rebounds. 

There have definitely been flashes of his ability, but he still has a long ways to go to reach his potential.  

He was once seen as a player who could be a star one day. 

  DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list.
  STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. 

