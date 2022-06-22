Jerami Grant Traded To Trail Blazers

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday evening at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and there will be a lot of trades likely taking place.

On Wednesday, one of the first dominoes of the offseason has fallen as a player who has been trade rumors for months has finally been dealt.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Detroit Pistons have traded Jerami Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Woj: "Detroit has traded Jerami Grant to Portland for 2025 first-round pick via Milwaukee, sources tell ESPN. The 2025 first-round pick via Milwaukee is protected Nos. 1-4, sources said. Detroit sends Grant into a $21M trade exception, and Pistons now have $43 million in salary cap space for free agency."

Woj: "Detroit swaps 2022 second-round picks -- getting 36 for 46 -- with Portland, too. Denver gets a 2025 second-round pick back from Portland, and Portland sends the most favorable 2026 second-round pick between Portland and New Orleans to Detroit, sources said. *Detroit gets back a 2025 second-round pick from Portland."

Grant averaged over 19 points per game for the Pistons last season, and he is also regarded as a good perimeter defender.

Therefore, All-Star guard Damian Lillard is getting some help in Portland.

The Trail Blazers traded CJ McCollum during the season, so Lillard lost his long-time co-star on the team.

They are now rebuilding, but appear to be remaining competitive by keeping Lillard and adding new pieces to build around him.

Lillard and McCollum were able to make the Conference Finals one time, which is the furthest that Lillard has been in the playoffs in his NBA career.