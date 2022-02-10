Suns Reportedly Trade For Former Player

Skip to main content
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Phoenix Suns and Indiana Pacers are finalizing a trade.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Phoenix Suns and Indiana Pacers are finalizing a trade that sends Torrey Craig to the Suns and Jalen Smith to the Pacers.   

The details can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.     

Wojnarowski wrote: "The Pacers are finalizing a trade to send F Torrey Craig to the Suns for Jalen Smith and a future second-round pick, sources tell ESPN." 

Craig played 32 games in the regular season last year for the Suns, and also was on the team for their NBA Finals run (he played 22 playoff games for them as well). 

He had been averaging 6.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game for the Pacers this season.

The Suns (who are the best team in the NBA) will get back a veteran that helped them last season, while the Pacers (who are rebuilding now) get a 21-year-old who was the tenth overall pick in 2020. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

