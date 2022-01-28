This Team Is Reportedly No Longer Interested In Ben Simmons

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sacramento Kings are no longer interested in trading for three-time All-Star Ben Simmons.

The story from Wojnarowski on ESPN can be read here, and his tweets can be seen embedded below.

Wojnarowski reports that the Kings had been one of the most aggressive teams in pursuing the 25-year-old, but the asking price was too high.

Simmons has yet to play in a game for the 76ers this season, and is coming off of three straight trips to the All-Star game.

Last season he averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game.

He's also one of the best defenders in the entire NBA, and made the All-Defensive team last season.

The 76ers lost in Game 7 of the second round of the playoffs to the Atlanta Hawks on their home floor.

Without Simmons this season they are fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-19 record.

As for the Kings, they have not been to the postseason since the 2005-06 season, which is the longest drought in the entire NBA.

This season they are 18-32, and currently the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

