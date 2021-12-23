The Sacramento Kings Are Reportedly Signing A Former New York Knicks Star

The Kings Have Signed A Former New York Knicks Star
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sacramento Kings are signing Emmanuel Muiday to a 10-day contract, and the report from Wojnarowski can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below.
The tweet from Wojnarowski said: "The Sacramento Kings are planning to sign free agent guard Emmanuel Mudiay to a 10-day deal, sources tell ESPN. Mudiay had been playing in Europe this season. He's expected to be available on Wednesday vs. the Clippers."
Mudiay was the seventh overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets, and has also played for the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz.
In 2019 he averaged 14.8 points per game for the Knicks, and started in 42 games.
The Kings are currently 13-19 in their first 32 games, but are the tenth seed in the Western Conference, which is still good for the play-in tournament.
Mudiay made his debut for the Kings on Wednesday evening in their game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
