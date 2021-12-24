Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Christmas Game

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Boston Celtics on Christmas in Wisconsin.

For the game, they could also have 2021 NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo back in the lineup.

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski, he has cleared health and safety protocols he will get on the court on Friday and then decide on Saturday if he is going to play in the game (see tweet from Lowe below).

Lowe's tweet said: "Giannis Antetokounmpo has been cleared from health and safety protocols; he's expected to get on the court today and decide tomorrow whether to play on Christmas against the Boston Celtics, sources tell @wojespn and me."

The Bucks come into the game with a 21-13 record in 34 games this season, while the Celtics are 16-16 in 32 games.

The story on ESPN can be read here (see tweet below).

