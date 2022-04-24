JUST IN: Important News To Know About Steph Curry For Game 4

According to head coach Steve Kerr, Steph Curry could have his minutes increased for Game 4 between the Golden State Warriros and Denver Nuggets.

The Golden State Warriors are in Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday, and for the game Steph Curry could see his minutes increased.

Head coach Steve Kerr spoke before the game, and Underdog NBA relayed what he said about Curry for Game 4.

The Warriros legend had been out with a foot injury since March 16, but returned for Game 1 of the series, and has come off the bench in all three games.

He has played phenomenal, but they have kept him in a reserve role with Jordan Poole playing so well.

With a win on Sunday, the Warriros would sweep the Nuggets and be the first team in the entire NBA to advance to the second-round.

They would have an extended period of rest before they face the winner of the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves series (currently tied 2-2).

This is the first time that the Warriors have been to the playoffs since the 2018-19 season.

As for the Nuggets, they are on a seven-game playoff losing streak dating back to when they got swept by the Phoenix Suns in the second-round of the playoffs last season.

