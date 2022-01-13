Void? Huge News About The Bol Bol Trade

The Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets recently agreed to a trade that sent Bol Bol to the Pistons.

However, according to Mike Singer of The Denver Post, the deal has been called off.

The article from Singer can be read here, and his tweet can be seen embedded below.

According to Singer, the deal is off due to the physical Bol Bol took, and the Pistons backing out of the trade.

Bol Bol was once seen as a top prospect, and was one of the most highly touted recruits coming out of high school.

He only played in nine games at the University of Oregon, and fell to the Nuggets all the way in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft.

The Pistons are currently 9-31 on the season, and the Nuggets are 20-19.

