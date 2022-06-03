Here's Who The Public Is Taking In Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

According to Patrick Everson of Props, the Golden State Warriors are receiving the majority of the bets at BetMGM for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening in California, and according to Patrick Everson of Props they are receiving the majority of the spread (-3.5) bets at BetMGM.

"Here at BetMGM Nevada, tickets just over three to one in favor of the Warriors, money about one and a half to one on the Warriors," Everson said.

Everson also added that the money is five to one on the Warriros on the moneyline at BetMGM Nevada.

"Money five to one on Golden State, which is currently -165 on the moneyline," he said. "And drew a mid-five figure play among that money, among those bets."

This is the sixth time in the last eight years that the Warriors have made the Finals, while the Celtics are in the Finals for the first time since the 2010 season when they had Hall of Famers Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce on the roster.

