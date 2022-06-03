Skip to main content

Here's Who The Public Is Taking In Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

According to Patrick Everson of Props, the Golden State Warriors are receiving the majority of the bets at BetMGM for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening in California, and according to Patrick Everson of Props they are receiving the majority of the spread (-3.5) bets at BetMGM. 

"Here at BetMGM Nevada, tickets just over three to one in favor of the Warriors, money about one and a half to one on the Warriors," Everson said.  

Everson also added that the money is five to one on the Warriros on the moneyline at BetMGM Nevada.  

"Money five to one on Golden State, which is currently -165 on the moneyline," he said. "And drew a mid-five figure play among that money, among those bets."

This is the sixth time in the last eight years that the Warriors have made the Finals, while the Celtics are in the Finals for the first time since the 2010 season when they had Hall of Famers Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce on the roster. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17910350_168388303_lowres
News

Here's Who The Public Is Taking In Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_18331057_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors And Celtics Starting Lineups For Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_18123521_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Marcus Smart's Final Injury Status For Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar50 minutes ago
USATSI_17286719_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Final Injury Reports For Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar58 minutes ago
USATSI_18419148_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Steve Kerr Compares Stephen Curry To NBA Legend

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_16238247_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Put On His Instagram Story On Thursday

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18205035_168388303_lowres
News

These 8 Players On The Heat Will Be Free Agents This Summer

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17089617_168388303_lowres
News

9 Players On The Warriors Will Be Free Agents This Summer

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18290074_168388303_lowres
Rumors

2022 NBA Draft Intel: Orlando Magic Zeroing In On No. 1 Overall Pick

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago