The Warriors Reportedly Have Another Player Added To Health And Safety Protocols

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Draymond Green has entered health and safety protocols.

The tweet from Chariana can be seen embedded below.

The tweet from Chariana said: "Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."

The Warriors now have five players that are in health and safety protocols (see tweet below from Anthony Slater of The Athletic).

Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Damion Lee and Moses Moody are all already out due to health and safety protocols.

Meanwhile, the Warriors picked up their 27th win of the season when they defeated the Phoenix Suns on Christmas.

At 27-6 on the season, they are the top team in the Western Conference (a half-game ahead of the Suns), and have the best record in the entire NBA.

