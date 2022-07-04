Warriors Lose Leandro Barbosa To The Kings

Skip to main content
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Golden State Warriors player development coach Leandro Barbosa is leaving to join the Sacramento Kings. The Warriors won the NBA Championship against the Boston Celtics.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors have lost  player development coach Leandro Barbosa.

Charania: "Golden State Warriors player development coach Leandro Barbosa is accepting an offer to be an assistant coach for the Sacramento Kings under Mike Brown, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."

He is now joining the Sacramento Kings as an assistant coach on Mike Brown's staff, according to Charania. 

Brown was an assistant coach for the Warriors before accepting the position to be the next head coach of the Kings. 

The Warriors just won their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons when they beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals last month. 

Barbosa is a former NBA player, who has played for the Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics and Warriors during his NBA career that ended in 2017. 

