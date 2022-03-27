Former Bucks Star Reportedly Signs With Utah Jazz
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, NBA veteran Greg Monroe is signing a 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz.
The report from Charania can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Monroe had not been in the NBA since 2019, but returned to the league earlier this season playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks.
In ten games this season, he is averaging 5.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
He has also played for the Phoenix Suns, Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors over his career.
His best seasons came with the Pistons and Bucks at the beginning of his career.
The 31-year-old has impressive career averages of 13.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.