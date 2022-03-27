Skip to main content
Former Bucks Star Reportedly Signs With Utah Jazz

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Greg Monroe will sign a 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz. Monroe has played for the Pistons, Bucks, Raptors, Celtics, Suns, Timberwolves, 76ers and Wizards over his NBA career.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, NBA veteran Greg Monroe is signing a 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz. 

The report from Charania can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

Monroe had not been in the NBA since 2019, but returned to the league earlier this season playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks. 

In ten games this season, he is averaging 5.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.  

He has also played for the Phoenix Suns, Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors over his career. 

His best seasons came with the Pistons and Bucks at the beginning of his career. 

The 31-year-old has impressive career averages of 13.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. 

