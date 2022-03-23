Skip to main content
BREAKING NEWS: Kyrie Irving's Status For Home Games Has Changed

BREAKING NEWS: Kyrie Irving's Status For Home Games Has Changed

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Kyrie Irving will be cleared to play in home games for the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Kyrie Irving will be cleared to play in home games for the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving will be cleared to play in home games at Barclays Center on Thursday.  

The report from Charania can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.  

Charania's tweet said: "Sources: Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving will be cleared for home games as New York City will on Thursday change private sector vaccine mandate to allow exemption for athletes and entertainers in workplace. Unvaccinated Yankees and Mets players also now eligible for home games."

Irving had previously only been eligible to play in games on the road, so he has yet to play in a game in front of the home crowd this season. 

In the 19 games that he has played this season (all on the road), he is averaging an impressive 27.7 points, 4.7 rebonds and 5.3 assists per game. 

He is also shooting 49.0% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point line. 

The Nets are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-34 record. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17902377_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING NEWS: Kyrie Irving's Status For Home Games Has Changed

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17793391_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Magic's Injury Report Against The Thunder

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_17536552_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
bulls zach lavine hawks trae young
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar21 minutes ago
USATSI_17658411_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rockets Injury Report Against The Mavericks

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
USATSI_17168566_168388303_lowres
Injuries

DeMar DeRozan's Status For Bulls-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar27 minutes ago
USATSI_17821131_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pistons Injury Report Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar34 minutes ago
USATSI_17224888_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar36 minutes ago
USATSI_17864280_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz's Injury Report Against The Celtics

By Ben Stinar37 minutes ago