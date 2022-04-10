Skip to main content
The Celtics Are Reportedly Signing A Former Jazz Star To A Multi-Year Deal

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics are signing Juwan Morgan to a multi-year deal. Morgan spent two seasons on the Utah Jazz, and has also played for the Toronto Raptors.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics are signing Juwan Morgan to a multi-year deal. 

The tweet from Chariana can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

The former Indiana Hoosiers star played two seasons for the Utah Jazz, before appearing in two games this season for the Toronto Raptors and Celtics. 

During his tenure with Utah, he played in nine playoff games over two seasons, and started two games during the 2020 playoffs. 

The Celtics are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-31 record in the 81 games that they have played in so far this season. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

