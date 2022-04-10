The Celtics Are Reportedly Signing A Former Jazz Star To A Multi-Year Deal

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics are signing Juwan Morgan to a multi-year deal.

The tweet from Chariana can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The former Indiana Hoosiers star played two seasons for the Utah Jazz, before appearing in two games this season for the Toronto Raptors and Celtics.

During his tenure with Utah, he played in nine playoff games over two seasons, and started two games during the 2020 playoffs.

The Celtics are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-31 record in the 81 games that they have played in so far this season.

