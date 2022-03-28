Former Utah Jazz Star Reportedly Signs With The Boston Celtics
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics have signed Juwan Morgan to a 10-day contract. Morgan has also played for the Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors.
Morgan played his college basketball for the Indiana Hoosiers, and has played 51 NBA games for the Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors.
In 19 G League games this season, Morgan averaged 12.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.
The Celtics are currently the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-28 record in the 75 games that they have played in so far this season.
