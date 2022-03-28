Former Utah Jazz Star Reportedly Signs With The Boston Celtics

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics are signing Juwan Morgan to a 10-day contract.

The report from Charania can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Morgan played his college basketball for the Indiana Hoosiers, and has played 51 NBA games for the Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors.

In 19 G League games this season, Morgan averaged 12.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

The Celtics are currently the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-28 record in the 75 games that they have played in so far this season.

