The Brooklyn Nets Are Reportedly Signing A New Player

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Brooklyn Nets are signing veteran James Ennis.

The report from Chariana can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

Ennis is 31-years-old and has played for the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans, over a seven-year career.

This will be his eighth NBA season.

Right now, the Nets are the top team in the Eastern Conference, and have an impressive 21-8 record in their first 29 games of the season.

Kevin Durant has been playing some of the best basketball of his future Hall of Fame career.

Last season the Nets lost in the second round of the playoffs to the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7.

