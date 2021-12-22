The Golden State Warriors Are Reportedly Signing A Former San Antonio Spurs Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors are signing Quinndary Weatherspoon to a 10-day contract.
The report from Chariana can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below.
Chariana's tweet said: "The Golden State Warriors are signing guard Quinndary Weatherspoon to 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Weatherspoon has played for the Warriors‘ G League affiliate in Santa Cruz after spending the past two seasons with the Spurs."
Weatherspoon spent the first two seasons of his career with the San Antonio Spurs after being drafted with the 49th overall pick by the Spurs in 2019.
Right now, the Warriors are one of the best teams in the entire NBA with a 25-6 record in their first 31 games of the season.
They are just a half-game back of the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west and the best record in the league.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.