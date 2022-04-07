The Bucks Are Waiving A Veteran Player

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Milwaukee Bucks are waiving veteran guard DeAndre' Bembry (see tweet below).

He is out for the season due to knee surgery.

In addition to the Bucks, he has also played for the Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.

He finishes his season with averages of 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

The Related stories on NBA basketball