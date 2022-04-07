The Bucks Are Waiving A Veteran Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Milwaukee Bucks are waiving guard DeAndre' Bembry. The veteran has played for the Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks in addition to Milwaukee.
He is out for the season due to knee surgery.
In addition to the Bucks, he has also played for the Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.
He finishes his season with averages of 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.
