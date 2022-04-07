Skip to main content
The Bucks Are Waiving A Veteran Player

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Milwaukee Bucks are waiving guard DeAndre' Bembry. The veteran has played for the Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks in addition to Milwaukee.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Milwaukee Bucks are waiving veteran guard DeAndre' Bembry (see tweet below).  

He is out for the season due to knee surgery.  

In addition to the Bucks, he has also played for the Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.  

He finishes his season with averages of 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

