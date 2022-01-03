Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    The Knicks Are Reportedly Signing A Former Bulls Star
    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the New York Knicks are planning to sign Ryan Arcidiacono to a 10-day contract. Arcidiacono has played 207 games in his NBA career all for the Chicago Bulls.
    According to Shams Chariana of The Athletic, the New York Knicks are planning to sign Ryan Arcidiacono to a 10-day contract. 

    The report from Chariana can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    Arcidiacono has played four seasons in the NBA, and all 207 games that he has played came with the Chicago Bulls form the 2017-18 season up until last year. 

    He has career averages of 4.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. 

    He is also a solid shooter from the three-point range with a career average of 37.3% shooting from downtown. 

    The Knicks have been lacking point guard depth as of late, because Derrick Rose is out for an extended period of time, and Kemba Walker has missed the team's last two games (both losses).  

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

