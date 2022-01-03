The Knicks Are Reportedly Signing A Former Bulls Star

According to Shams Chariana of The Athletic, the New York Knicks are planning to sign Ryan Arcidiacono to a 10-day contract.

The report from Chariana can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

Arcidiacono has played four seasons in the NBA, and all 207 games that he has played came with the Chicago Bulls form the 2017-18 season up until last year.

He has career averages of 4.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

He is also a solid shooter from the three-point range with a career average of 37.3% shooting from downtown.

The Knicks have been lacking point guard depth as of late, because Derrick Rose is out for an extended period of time, and Kemba Walker has missed the team's last two games (both losses).

