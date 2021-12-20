The New York Knicks Are Reportedly Signing A Former Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the New York Knicks are signing Damyean Dotson to a 10-day contract.
The report from Chariana can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below.
Dotson was most recently playing in the G-League for the Austin Spurs, and he played last season for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
However, his first three seasons in the NBA he actually played for the Knicks.
He was drafted by the Knicks with the 44th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and played there until 2020.
In 2019, he averaged a career-high 10.7 points per game on nearly 37% shooting from the three-point range.
The Knicks began this season with a 5-1 record in their first six games, but are just 13-17 on the season in their first 30 games after going 8-16 in their last 24 games.
