Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    The New York Knicks Are Reportedly Signing A Former Player
    Publish date:

    The New York Knicks Are Reportedly Signing A Former Player

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the New York Knicks are signing Damyean Dotson to a 10-day contract.
    Author:

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the New York Knicks are signing Damyean Dotson to a 10-day contract.

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the New York Knicks are signing Damyean Dotson to a 10-day contract. 

    The report from Chariana can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below. 

    Dotson was most recently playing in the G-League for the Austin Spurs, and he played last season for the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

    However, his first three seasons in the NBA he actually played for the Knicks. 

    He was drafted by the Knicks with the 44th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and played there until 2020.  

    In 2019, he averaged a career-high 10.7 points per game on nearly 37% shooting from the three-point range. 

    The Knicks began this season with a 5-1 record in their first six games, but are just 13-17 on the season in their first 30 games after going 8-16 in their last 24 games. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_12367846_168388303_lowres
    News

    The New York Knicks Are Reportedly Signing A Former Player

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17359585_168388303_lowres
    News

    Big News About Andrew Wiggins Before Kings-Warriors Game On Monday

    16 minutes ago
    USATSI_17383056_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted After The Deron Williams-Frank Gore Fight

    17 minutes ago
    USATSI_16018354_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Cleveland Cavaliers Are Reportedly Signing A Former Knicks, Bulls And Celtics Player

    18 minutes ago
    USATSI_16372249_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Mikal Bridges Tweeted

    19 minutes ago
    USATSI_9860420_168388303_lowres
    News

    Paul Pierce's Hilarious Tweet

    20 minutes ago
    USATSI_16839890_168388303_lowres
    Podcasts

    Stinar For 3: What's Going On With Zion Williamson?

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17387793_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Devin Booker's Incredible Shot Over LaMelo Ball

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17183197_168388303_lowres
    News

    The New York Knicks Have Signed A New Player

    15 hours ago