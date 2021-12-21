Skip to main content
    The New York Knicks Are Reportedly Signing Another Player
    The New York Knicks Are Reportedly Signing Another Player

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the New York Knicks are signing Matt Mooney.
    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the New York Knicks are signing Matt Mooney.

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the New York Knicks are signing Matt Mooney to a 10-day contract. 

    The report from Chariana can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.   

    Mooney was currently playing for the Mexico City Capitanes in the G-League. 

    He played his college basketball at Texas Tech, and went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft. 

    In 2019-20 he played four games for the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

    The Knicks went 41-31 last season and made the playoffs for the first time since 2012-13. 

    They then started the new season 5-1 in their first six games, but have struggled since their hot start. 

    They have gone just 8-16 in their last 24 games, and now have a 13-17 record in 30 games. 

