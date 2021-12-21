Publish date:
The New York Knicks Are Reportedly Signing Another Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the New York Knicks are signing Matt Mooney.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the New York Knicks are signing Matt Mooney to a 10-day contract.
The report from Chariana can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.
Mooney was currently playing for the Mexico City Capitanes in the G-League.
He played his college basketball at Texas Tech, and went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft.
In 2019-20 he played four games for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Knicks went 41-31 last season and made the playoffs for the first time since 2012-13.
They then started the new season 5-1 in their first six games, but have struggled since their hot start.
They have gone just 8-16 in their last 24 games, and now have a 13-17 record in 30 games.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.