BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Sign Josh Okogie

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Josh Okogie is signing with the Phoenix Suns.

Charania: "Free agent Josh Okogie has agreed to a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."

Okogie was the 20th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Georgia Tech by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He had spent his entire NBA career in Minnesota, so this will be the first time he plays for another team in the league.

The Timberwolves had their best season since 2018, and went 46-36 and made the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

However, Okogie fell out of the rotation, and only averaged 2.7 points in 10.5 minutes per game.

He is a very solid defender, which can help the Suns in a lot of ways.

The Suns were the best team in the NBA in the regular season, but they lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.

They had a 2-0 lead in the series, but ended up getting blown out in a Game 7 on their home floor.

In 2021, they went all the way to the NBA Finals which ended a playoff drought for the franchise that had lasted for a decade.

