The Minnesota Timberwolves Are Reportedly Signing A Former Pistons And Bucks Star

On Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Minnesota Timberwolves plan to sign NBA veteran Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract, and the post from Chariana can be seen embedded below.

Chariana's tweet said: "Free agent center Greg Monroe plans to sign a 10-day contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."

Monroe has played for the Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors, over a nine seasons in the NBA.

He is 31-years-old and has career averages of 13.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 632 games.

The best seasons of his career came when he played for the Pistons and Bucks (his first two teams).

The Timberwolves are 15-17 in 32 games this season, and the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

