The Bucks Are Reportedly Signing A Former Warriors Player
According to Shams Chariana of The Athletic, the Milwaukee Bucks are planning to sign Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a 10-day contract. He had previously been on the Golden State Warriors before they recently waived him.
Dowtin Jr. had previously been on the Golden State Warriors on a two-way contract, but they waived the 24-year-old on Sunday.
In four games for the Warriors this season he averaged 1.8 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.
The Bucks won the NBA title last season, and this season they are off to a fantastic start with a 25-15 record in 40 games.
They are the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
As for the Warriors, they are 29-9 on the season, which is good for the second seed in the Western Conference.
