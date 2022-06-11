Draymond Green's Absurd Stat In The 2022 NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are tied up at 2-2 after the Warriors won Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night by a score of 107-97.

Draymond Green has struggled on the offensive side of the ball in the series, and he has had just two points in two consecutive games.

According to StatMuse, Green actually has more fouls (18) than points (17) in the first four games of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Game 5 of the Finals will be played back at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, on Monday night.

Each team is 1-1 at home in the series so far.

Related stories on NBA basketball