Stephen A. Smith Reveals What Jimmy Butler Texted Him

According to Stephen A. Smith, Jimmy Butler sent him a text after the Miami Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the second-round. Butler and the Heat beat the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Miami Heat beat the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night by a score of 118-107 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.  

Jimmy Butler was sensational scoring 41 points, and also having four steals and three blocks on the defensive end. 

After the game, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith revealed that Butler texted him after the Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the second-round of the playoffs. 

"This is a guy that texts me after they had won the semi-finals series against the Philadelphia 76ers, and said 'you and everybody else has slept on me'", Smith said of Butler's text. 

The Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round in just five games, and then beat the 76ers in six games in the second-round. 

Butler signed with the Heat in the summer of 2019, and they have made the NBA Playoffs in all three seasons. 

In 2020, they made it all the way to the NBA Finals, which was the first trip to the Finals of Butler's career. 

