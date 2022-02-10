Skip to main content
Bucks, Clippers, Kings And Pistons Reportedly Agree To Four-Team Trade

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to a four-team trade.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to a four-team trade. 

The details of the trade can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.  

According to Wojnarowski, the Kings will get Donte DiVincenzo, Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson, the Bucks will get Serge Ibaka, two second-round picks and cash, the Clippers will get Rodney Hood and Semi Ojele, while the Pistons will get Marvin Bagley III.   

The deal features teams that are on many different spectrums of the standings.

For instance, the Bucks are coming off of winning a title, and are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-21 record. 

Meanwhile, the Pistons and Kings are at the bottom of the standings, and the Clippers are just barley hanging on to a playoff spot. 

