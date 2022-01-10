A Trade Has Reportedly Been Made Between The Pistons And Nuggets

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets are finalizing a deal to send Bol Bol from Denver to Detroit.

The tweets from Wojnarowski can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

According to Wojnarowski, the Pistons will send the Nuggets Rodney McGruder and a 2022 second-round pick.

The Nuggets will send the Pistons Bol Bol.

The story from Wojnarowski on ESPN can be read here (and the tweet with the story can be seen below).

Bol Bol is 22-years-old and played his college basketball at the University of Oregon, and was the 44th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

In 53 games he has career averages of 2.7 points and 1.2 rebounds.

There have definitely been flashes of his ability, but he still has a long ways to go to reach his potential.

He was once seen as a player who could be a star one day.

Related stories on NBA basketball