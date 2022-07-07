Rudy Gobert Reveals Why He Thinks The Jazz Traded Him
On Wednesday, Rudy Gobert met with the media in Minnesota after his trade from the Utah Jazz to the Timberwolves became official.
The three-time Defensive Player of The Year was asked why he was traded.
Reporter: "Do you have a sense of why you're sitting here, why Utah was willing to trade you?"
Gobert: "That's a good question, I think obviously losing Quin, Quin was there for eight-years, was a big part of what we were doing, sometimes the window for winning is not always big and for us in Utah that's kind of what happened. I think the organization felt like that. We had maybe passed that window that we had over the last few years."
Gobert was referring to Quin Snyder stepping down as head coach, and the team unable to make a deep playoff run despite some very good regular seasons.
