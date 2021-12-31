Here's What James Harden Said About Kyrie Irving's First Day Back At Practice

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 110-102 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday evening, and after the game James Harden spoke to the media.

Harden, who had 33 points, 14 rebounds and ten assists, was asked about how Kyrie Irving looked the day before in his first practice with the team this season.

The clip of Harden answering the question can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.

"Like Kyrie, elite," Harden said.

Irving has yet to play in a game this season, but will soon be playing in road games for the Nets as a part-time player.

After initially deciding against allowing him to be a part-time player, the Nets came out on December 17, and announced their new decision to allow him to do so.

