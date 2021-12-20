Publish date:
Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted After The Deron Williams-Frank Gore Fight
Kevin Durant sent out a tweet about Deron Williams after the former NBA All-Star defeated Frank Gore in their boxing match. Williams played for the Utah Jazz, New Jersey Nets, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers over his career. Gore played for the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.
NBA All-Star Deron Williams and NFL Pro Bowler Frank Gore faced off in an exhibition boxing match on Saturday evening, and Williams was victorious in a split-decision.
After the fight, on Sunday, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant sent out a tweet about Williams, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Williams used to play for the Nets, after being traded in 2011 from the Utah Jazz to New Jersey.
After a year and a half in New Jersey, he re-signed with the Nets to join them for their move to Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
He then spent three seasons in Brooklyn before being bought out and joining the Dallas Mavericks.
After the Mavericks, he joined the Cleveland Cavaliers in the middle of the 2016-17 season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.