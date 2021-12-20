Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted After The Deron Williams-Frank Gore Fight

NBA All-Star Deron Williams and NFL Pro Bowler Frank Gore faced off in an exhibition boxing match on Saturday evening, and Williams was victorious in a split-decision.

After the fight, on Sunday, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant sent out a tweet about Williams, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Williams used to play for the Nets, after being traded in 2011 from the Utah Jazz to New Jersey.

After a year and a half in New Jersey, he re-signed with the Nets to join them for their move to Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

He then spent three seasons in Brooklyn before being bought out and joining the Dallas Mavericks.

After the Mavericks, he joined the Cleveland Cavaliers in the middle of the 2016-17 season.

