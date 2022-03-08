Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost To The Nuggets

Skip to main content
Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost Their 5th Straight Game

Steve Kerr spoke to reporters after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Denver Nuggets in Colorado on Monday night.

The Golden State Warriors lost 131-124 to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night in Colorado, which is now the team's fifth straight loss.    

The loss also dropped them to 43-21 on the season, which moved them down from the second seed in the Western Conference to the third seed.  

After the game, head coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters, and two clips of what he said can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS. 

In Monday's loss they were playing without many of their key players such as Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, who got the night off. 

Draymond Green has also been out due to injury since last month.  

The Warriors are just 2-8 in their last ten games overall, and will resume action at home against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.  

