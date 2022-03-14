Skip to main content
Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Lost To The Nets

Tom Thibodeau spoke to the media after the New York Knicks lost to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

The New York Knicks lost at home to the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 110-107 at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on Sunday afternoon.       

After the game, head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke to reporters and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Knicks Videos.       

The full clip of Thibodeau speaking after the loss can be watched here. 

The Knicks fell to 28-40 on the season, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.    

After winning three straight games, they have now lost their last two games, and are just 3-7 in their last ten games overall.   

They are running out of time to catch the Atlanta Hawks for the tenth seed, which is the final spot in the play-in tournament.  

