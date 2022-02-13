Here's What Steph Curry Said About His Brother Seth Getting Traded To The Nets

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 117-115 in San Francisco on Saturday night, and after the game Steph Curry was asked about his brother (Seth Curry) getting traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Brooklyn Nets.

The clip of Curry answering can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

"It's a win-win for him," Curry said. "Hopefully, he can still be on a contender and be impactful in a playoff chase with Brooklyn. Excited to see him in a new uni."

Curry finished the win against the Lakers with 24 points, five rebounds and eight assists.

Seth had been averaging 15.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 45 games for the 76ers prior to the trade to the Nets.



